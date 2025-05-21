Game shows have remained incredibly popular with television viewers over the years and one of the reasons that new shows keep getting launched by media and streaming companies.

For all the people who have played along to a trivia game like "Jeopardy!" at home and answered questions for $0, there's a new game show that could make it pay to watch along.

What Happened: NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA, will soon air ” Win-Win," a new trivia game that could change game shows.

The trivia show will see 40 people answer trivia questions "based on a unique nationwide survey." Viewers at home watching the show can play along through an app and win prizes alongside the players on screen.

"Win Win" is based on a format from Hello Dolly, a production company, according to the Hollywood Reporter. A version of the show will debut on ITV in the United Kingdom.

NBCUniversal has secured the licensing rights to the show internationally, with the NBC version likely up first.

"Win Win is a fresh, high-stakes format that delivers on its name by giving viewers and contestants alike the chance to walk away winners," NBC executive VP unscripted programming Sharon Vuong said.

Why It's Important: If people like watching game shows and people like winning money, the concept of "Win Win" would appear to be an early hit among viewers.

"This is exactly the type of format that defines our ambitions as a studio," Universal Television Alternative Studio President Toby Gorman said.

Gorman said the unique viewing experience could keep "audiences on the edge of their seat."

For Comcast and Universal, this could drive higher live viewership, as audiences will need to tune in during the original broadcast to participate. The company may also benefit from increased app downloads, creating opportunities for cross-promotion and targeted advertising.

