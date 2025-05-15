Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX shared an impressive milestone for its ad-supported plan at its upfront presentation to advertisers, along with highlighting upcoming content that includes bets on live content and reality television.

Ad-Supported Plan Shines: Fresh off its recent quarterly financial results that beat Street estimates, Netflix and its shareholders may have more reasons to celebrate.

The company announced its ad-supported plan, which launched in 2022, has hit 94 million monthly active users globally. This total is up from 70 million in November 2024, as reported by Deadline.

Netflix said its ad-supported plan users spend 41 hours watching Netflix content a month on average. Netflix's President of Advertising Amy Reinhard said the company's ad-supported plan reaches more people in the key 18-34 year-old demographic than any broadcast or cable network.

"When you compare us to our competitors, attention starts higher and ends much higher. And even more impressive, members pay as much attention to mid-roll ads as they do to the shows and movies themselves," Reinhard said.

The strong response to the ad-supported plan could be good news for the company with the launch of its in-house advertising platform in the U.S. and Canada. Netflix said it will roll this platform out in the remaining ad-supported countries by June.

Reinhart said Netflix's superpower is having great technology and great entertainment when rival streaming companies are usually "either/or."

"The foundation of our business is in place. From here, the pace of progress is going to be even faster."

More Live Content/Reality TV: Netflix has been adding live content like sports, comedy specials and award shows in recent years in a push for more subscribers and additional advertising revenue.

At the upfront, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria highlighted some upcoming live content, such as a boxing match on July 11 and two NFL games on Christmas Day, as reported by TechCrunch.

The NFL schedule was released Wednesday. The two Netflix Christmas games have been revealed as the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET) and the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET).

Netflix also announced it will livestream the Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 1, 2026 and stream its upcoming "Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event" on May 31, 2025.

The streaming company highlighted several upcoming reality competitions, including a reboot of "Star Search," an old talent show that aired from 1983 to 1995, as reported by Deadline.

Netflix's "Star Search" will see contestants perform in music, dance and comedy with kids also able to compete. Episodes will be livestreamed twice weekly with viewers voting on the contestants they like best to move forward in the competition.

The original "Star Search," with Ed McMahon as the host, featured many future celebrities before they were famous including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Christina Aguilera and Adam Sandler.

A "Star Search" reboot in 2003 lasted only one year for CBS.

Netflix will also debut a new music reality competition called "Building the Band" this summer. The series, which has already been filmed, is the final TV series from late One Direction band member Liam Payne.

Payne was featured as one of the judges and mentors on the show alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, with Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean hosting.

The show was wrapped prior to Payne's death in October, but has been stuck in limbo with Netflix consulting with Payne's family on how to proceed with the show.

On the show, singers form bands without being able to see each other, in a format similar to "Love is Blind."

Why It's Important: While Netflix's upfront presentation was mostly a celebration of success and a look into future content for advertisers, it can likely be a key demonstration to shareholders of where the company is headed.

Advertising has become a key focus for the company to boost future revenue, and live content has shown success in capturing strong viewership and premium advertising rates.

Netflix has launched several reality TV competitions in the past and the ability to show off "Star Search" as a live competition with fan voting could put the streamer on par with broadcast network reality competitions that command premium audiences with live voting elements.

Along with new content, Netflix also announced renewals of several hit shows including "Bridgerton," "Love on the Spectrum" and "My Life with the Walter Boys."

Netflix has an exciting 2025 ahead, with new seasons of "Wednesday," "Stranger Things," and "Squid Game" all set to come, alongside new content and live sports content from WWE, boxing, and the NFL.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix stock is up 1.1% to $1,163.42 versus a 52-week trading range of $587.04 to $1,164.00. Netflix stock is up 31% year-to-date in 2025 and more than 80% over the last year.

