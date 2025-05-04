Musk's Ex-Wife Opens Up About Why Life With Elon Was So Difficult

Zinger Key Points
- Justine Wilson reveals the struggles behind her marriage to tech magnate Elon Musk
- Elon Musk's family life comes into focus as his first wife discusses their shared children and the complexities following their divorce.
Elon Musk‘s first wife Justine Wilson recently shed light on the complexities of their marriage and the challenges she faced being married to the CEO of Tesla Inc.
What Happened: In a recent interview, Wilson gave an insight into her life with Musk, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2008. The pair, who first crossed paths at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, share six children.
Wilson highlighted the pressure she felt as Musk’s business pursuits expanded, leading her to feel like a “trophy wife,” compelled to fit into a certain Hollywood stereotype.
She also brought up a car accident that marked a significant shift in their relationship, expressing her apprehension of Musk’s reaction over their safety, reports Indy100.
After their divorce, Musk started seeing British actor Talulah Riley, who he married in 2010 and divorced two years later. They got remarried in 2013 but divorced again in 2016.
The revelations by Wilson provide a rare glimpse into the personal life of one of the world’s most influential tech moguls. Musk’s personal life has often been under scrutiny due to his high-profile relationships and his outspoken nature.
The insights shared by Wilson add another layer to the public’s understanding of the Tesla CEO.
