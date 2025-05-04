Musk's Ex-Wife Opens Up About Why Life With Elon Was So Difficult

Elon Musk‘s first wife Justine Wilson recently shed light on the complexities of their marriage and the challenges she faced being married to the CEO of Tesla Inc.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Wilson gave an insight into her life with Musk, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2008. The pair, who first crossed paths at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, share six children.

Wilson highlighted the pressure she felt as Musk’s business pursuits expanded, leading her to feel like a “trophy wife,” compelled to fit into a certain Hollywood stereotype.

She also brought up a car accident that marked a significant shift in their relationship, expressing her apprehension of Musk’s reaction over their safety, reports Indy100.

After their divorce, Musk started seeing British actor Talulah Riley, who he married in 2010 and divorced two years later. They got remarried in 2013 but divorced again in 2016.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Spills The Truth About What It Really Takes To Be A Billionaire: ‘There Is No Roadmap, No Blueprint For This'

The revelations by Wilson provide a rare glimpse into the personal life of one of the world’s most influential tech moguls. Musk’s personal life has often been under scrutiny due to his high-profile relationships and his outspoken nature.

The insights shared by Wilson add another layer to the public’s understanding of the Tesla CEO.

Read Next

Elon Musk’s Ex-Wives Missed Out on His Billion-Dollar Wealth — Here’s Why

Image: Shutterstock