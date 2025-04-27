Elon Musk's Ex-Wives Missed Out on His Billion-Dollar Wealth — Here's Why

In a stark contrast to Elon Musk‘s $364 billion fortune, his first wife Justine Wilson Musk is worth just $15 million.

What Happened: Justine Musk’s net worth is only a fraction of the wealth of her ex-husband, the CEO of Tesla Inc., despite being married to him for eight years and being the mother of six of his children.

During their divorce proceedings, Justine Musk sought their house, child support, a share of Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX stocks, and a cash settlement. However, due to a post-nuptial agreement she had signed, she received significantly less, reports Forbes.

Despite contesting the validity of the agreement in court, the judge ruled in favor of Elon Musk. According to Musk, Justine received $20 million post-tax, half of which was the value of their Bel Air home.

Justine Musk’s wealth is in stark contrast to the settlements received by MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates in their divorces from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, respectively.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife Spills The Truth About What It Really Takes To Be A Billionaire: ‘There Is No Roadmap, No Blueprint For This’

Neither Justine Musk nor a spokesperson for Elon Musk responded to Forbes’ requests for comment.

Why It Matters: The disparity in wealth between Elon Musk and his first wife, Justine, highlights the complexities of wealth distribution in high-profile divorces. Despite being married to one of the wealthiest men in the world, Justine Musk’s net worth is significantly lower than that of her ex-husband.

This is in stark contrast to other high-profile divorces, such as those of MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates, who received substantial settlements.

The outcome of the Musk’s divorce proceedings underscores the importance of legal agreements in determining wealth distribution in such cases.

Read Next

Elon Musk’s Father Open To More Children Despite Age: “If She’s Under 35, I Wouldn’t Think Twice About Having Another Child”

Image: Shutterstock