Star Wars Highlights TV, New Movie With Ryan Gosling, Fortnite Collab: Will The Force Be With Disney Stock?

Every two years, Star Wars holds its Celebration multi-day event that provides a look at what's to come for the well-known franchise across television, movies, video games and more.

Here's a look at the highlights from the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan held over the weekend.

Television: Since Walt Disney Co DIS acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion, the franchise has proven valuable for movies on the big screen and for television series to boost the presence of the Disney+ streaming platform.

Disney used Celebration to highlight its upcoming second and final season of "Andor," which has a three-episode premiere on Disney+ on April 22.

The Celebration event also featured a look at a second season of "Ahsoka," which does not have a current release date. Hayden Christensen was confirmed to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker from past movies in the upcoming season of the Disney+ series.

Lego Star Wars series "Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past" has a second season coming to Disney+ on Sept. 19.

Animated series "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" will be the next series to feature fan favorite Sith lord, Darth Maul. The series is set for a 2026 release on Disney+.

A third season of "Young Jedi Adventures" is also set for release on Disney+ in the fall. The series is aimed at a younger crowd of future Star Wars fans and has been a consumer products and licensing hit for Disney.

Movies: One of the larger features of the Star Wars Celebration event was a focus on the upcoming "The Mandalorian and Grogu" film, set for a May 22, 2026 theatrical release date.

The new film marks the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019. “The Rise of Skywalker,” the last feature-length film in the series, grossed $515.2 million domestically and $1.07 billion worldwide. The 2018 release “Solo: A Star Wars Story” grossed $213.8 million domestically and $392.9 million worldwide.

The film brings popular characters from the series "The Mandalorian" to the big screen, including Grogu, also known as "Baby Yoda."

Star Wars management also announced "Star Wars: Starfighter" is the next film to enter production, set to begin in the fall and with a theatrical release date of May 28, 2027.

The film comes from Shawn Levy, who has worked on hit franchises like "Deadpool" and "Stranger Things." The film will star Ryan Gosling, who showed off his early Star Wars fandom at the Celebration event with pictures of his old Star Wars bedding as a child.

Star Wars also gave quick updates that there are other films in development, including a film with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey and a new trilogy from Simon Kinberg.

Disney now has Star Wars movies on the calendar for back-to-back years, which along with its Marvel and Pixar franchises could provide some excitement for shareholders and movie theater companies.

Video Games and Toys: Star Wars Celebration also featured panels about upcoming new video game collaborations and toys.

Hasbro Inc HAS shared news on upcoming toys and collectibles based on fan favorite Star Wars characters of old and characters from recently released series.

Ubisoft debuted a trailer for the new A Pirate's Fortune story pack for Star Wars Outlaws. The story pack is free to season pass owners of the game or for $14.99.

Star Wars also highlighted a new mixed reality playset that brings podracing to Meta Quest, the mixed reality headset from Meta Platforms Inc. META. Titled "Star Wars: Beyond Victory -A Mixed Reality Playset," the new experience features Sebulba and an immersive podracing experience.

Disney has partnered with the game Fortnite from Epic Games in the past with skins and season features centered on Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar characters. On May 2, a Star Wars takeover in Fortnite begins with the "Imperial Takeover" chapter. The Star Wars collaboration features weekly chapters and will see characters like Emperor Palpatine and Darth Jar Jar as parts of the plot of the new season.

The Star Wars collaboration will end with a live event.

Disney took a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games back in 2024 and is partnering with the gaming company to create an entertainment universe for the Disney content library in the future.

