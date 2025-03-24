Reddit Horror Scores Warner Bros. Bet With Sydney Sweeney In Lead Role — What You Should Know About This r/NoSleep Story

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD has secured the rights to adapt the wildly popular r/NoSleep story "I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl So I Could Rob Her Family," originally written by Joe Cote, an English teacher from Massachusetts on Reddit Inc. RDDT.

What Happened: The chilling psychological thriller or crime fiction tale follows a woman who impersonates a long-lost daughter to infiltrate a grieving family, only to find herself caught in a far darker twist.

Source: Reddit

The story drew comparisons to the 2009 film "Orphan" and quickly became a fan favorite within Reddit's "creepypasta" community—where horror fans post first-person stories and suspend disbelief as if the events happened, reported the Business Insider.

See Also: Apple Delays Next-Gen Siri: ‘It’s Going To Take Us Longer Than We Thought’ To Deliver AI Upgrades

Sydney Sweeney, known for her breakout roles in "Euphoria" and "Anyone But You," is attached to star and produce. Oscar-winning "Forrest Gump" screenwriter Eric Roth is tapped to pen the script.

Why It's Important: The film marks yet another example of Hollywood mining internet culture for ready-made horror hits.

Past efforts include "Slender Man" (2018), which originated as a creepypasta internet meme, and A24's "Zola" (2021), based on a 2015 viral Twitter (now called X) thread.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Last month, Warner Bros. announced its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, showing a 1% year-over-year decline (excluding foreign exchange impacts) to $10.03 billion, slightly below analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. The company aims to reach 150 million streaming subscribers by 2026.

Price Action: WBD stock closed Friday's session at $10.74, rising 0.85%. It added another 0.45% in after-hours trading. Year-to-date, the stock is up 1.61%, while over the past 12 months, it has surged 23.17%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.