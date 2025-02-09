Trying To Watch The Super Bowl For Free On Tubi? Google Chromecast Users Aren't Having An Easy Night

Tubi is offering a free live stream of Super Bowl LIX, but if you’re trying to cast it to your TV using Chromecast (Google Cast), it’s reportedly not working as expected.

What Happened: At first, it was thought Google's Chromecast service was down because they couldn't cast the Super Bowl from the Tubi app.

However, Chromecast from Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, itself is working fine—this issue is due to how Tubi has set up its Super Bowl stream, reported 9To5Google.

Why Isn’t It Working On Chromecast

Tubi’s app usually lets you cast most of its content to a TV using Chromecast from the "Stream" tab. However, for the Super Bowl, Tubi made it available only through a special button on the app's homepage.

get ready to watch #SuperBowlLIX today live on tubi!



🏈 watch on your TV, phone, tablet or web browser

🏈 registration is required, and free!

🏈 update your Tubi app to the latest version

🏈 4K available on select devices



visit the Help Center for more information:… — Tubi (@Tubi) February 9, 2025

This button doesn't allow casting, so when you try to watch the game, it stays on your phone instead of appearing on your TV, the report noted.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, complained about glitching issues. When Tubi’s official handle asked which devices are they using, some people replied saying Apple TV and Samsung TV, one frustrated user said, “every device I own.”

Every device I own. — dbulldog73 (@73scada) February 10, 2025

To another user, who shared a video of showing their screen stuck, Tubi said the issue could be linked to the device’s color format settings.

this may be related to color format settings on your device, locate the picture settings on your device and change the Dynamic Range or Color Format from Dolby Vision to HDR. you may need to restart your device and relaunch tubi. More info here: https://t.co/RVIhEi5Z8w — Tubi (@Tubi) February 10, 2025

A Tubi user also asked about the timeline for the return of the “continue watching” list, to which the streaming platform replied stating that the feature would be back tomorrow.

we're streaming Super Bowl LIX today! the features you're looking for will return tomorrow. — Tubi (@Tubi) February 9, 2025

