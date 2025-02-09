Trying To Watch The Super Bowl For Free On Tubi? Google Chromecast Users Aren't Having An Easy Night

Tubi is offering a free live stream of Super Bowl LIX, but if you’re trying to cast it to your TV using Chromecast (Google Cast), it’s reportedly not working as expected.
What Happened: At first, it was thought Google's Chromecast service was down because they couldn't cast the Super Bowl from the Tubi app.
However, Chromecast from Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, itself is working fine—this issue is due to how Tubi has set up its Super Bowl stream, reported 9To5Google.
Why Isn’t It Working On Chromecast
Tubi’s app usually lets you cast most of its content to a TV using Chromecast from the "Stream" tab. However, for the Super Bowl, Tubi made it available only through a special button on the app's homepage.
This button doesn't allow casting, so when you try to watch the game, it stays on your phone instead of appearing on your TV, the report noted.
Users on X, formerly Twitter, complained about glitching issues. When Tubi’s official handle asked which devices are they using, some people replied saying Apple TV and Samsung TV, one frustrated user said, “every device I own.”
To another user, who shared a video of showing their screen stuck, Tubi said the issue could be linked to the device’s color format settings.
A Tubi user also asked about the timeline for the return of the “continue watching” list, to which the streaming platform replied stating that the feature would be back tomorrow.
