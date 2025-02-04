Walt Disney Co DIS will be reporting its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Wall Street expects $1.45 in EPS and $24.62 billion in revenues as the company reports before market hours.

The stock is up 16.74% over the past year, 1.79% year-to-date.

Let’s look at what the charts indicate for Disney stock and how the stock currently maps against Wall Street estimates.

Disney Stock Is Strongly Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Disney is displaying strong bullish momentum, with the share price of $112.77 trading above its five-day, 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages. This indicates sustained buying pressure, which could support further upside.

While the eight-day simple moving average (SMA) at $113.01 hover right above the price, the 20-day SMA at $110.57 confirms a bullish trend, suggesting that Disney has maintained short-term strength.

Additionally, Disney stock is trading above its 50-day SMA of $112.60 and 200-day SMA of $101.52 reinforces the longer-term positive trajectory.

Momentum indicators further validate the bullish sentiment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is at 0.72, signaling continued upward momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 56.27, reflecting healthy buying interest without approaching overbought levels.

Investors may view these technical signals as confirmation of a strong uptrend, with potential for further gains if Disney stock continues to hold above key moving averages.

However, if the stock retraces toward the 20-day SMA, it could provide a potential support level for new bullish entries.

Disney Analysts See 13% Upside

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on Disney stock stands at a Buy currently with a price target of $123.14. Recent analyst ratings from Citigroup, Redburn Atlantic and Macquarie imply a 13.04% upside for Disney.

Stock Price Action: Disney stock was trading at $112.82 at the time of publication.

