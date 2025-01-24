Disney CEO Bob Iger's Pay Surges 30% In 2024: Details

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney Inc. DIS, experienced a notable increase in his compensation for 2024, reaching $41.1 million, a 30% jump from the $31.6 million he received in 2023.

As outlined in Disney’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, his pay package included a combination of stock and option grants, bonuses, and additional forms of compensation.

Beyond his $1 million base salary, Iger also earned $18.3 million in stock awards, $12 million in option awards, and $7.2 million in performance bonuses.

According to Disney, Iger’s pay was primarily tied to his performance, reflecting his role in key achievements. Under his leadership, Disney dominated the global box office with two of the highest-grossing films of the year—Inside Out 2, which grossed $1.7 billion, and Deadpool & Wolverine, which earned $1.3 billion.

He also helped reach key milestones in the streaming operations by attaining profitability and creating a more integrated streaming platform, highlighted by the introduction of Hulu on Disney+.

Yesterday, Disney also announced several senior executive appointments.

Ken Potrock was named president of Walt Disney Co. Major Events Integration, and Joe Schott was appointed president of Disney Signature Experiences.

Additionally, Andrew Bolstein will assume the role of president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, while Thomas Mazloum was appointed president of Disneyland Resort.

The company’s streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, have gained around 157 million monthly active users worldwide who interact with ad-supported content.

In early January, Disney finalized a definitive agreement to combine Disney’s Hulu + Live TV with Fubo, forming a combined virtual MVPD company.

Price Action: DIS shares are trading higher by 0.14% at $111.20 in premarket at the last check Friday.

