Meghan Markle, Netflix Delay Launch Of Cooking Reality Show After California Fires: 'Focus on The Needs Of Those Impacted'

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and streaming partner Netflix Inc NFLX are delaying the launch of a new cooking reality show from January to March due to the California wildfires.

What Happened: The new series titled "With Love, Meghan" featuring the Duchess of Sussex cooking, gardening and decorating is one of several projects between Netflix and the actress.

Originally set for a January 15 premiere, viewers will now have to wait until March 4 to watch the reality series.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Markle said.

The eight-episode series features Meghan with friends and other special guests including Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters. Markle's husband Prince Harry is also reported to have been featured in at least one of the episodes.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same," Netflix said of the series.

The series was shot in Montecito, California.

Read Also: Meghan Markle Says She Invested In A Luxury Brand After ‘Googling’ About It, Calls Her Approach ‘Dolphin Tank’ Instead Of ‘Shark Tank:’ ‘These Are Friendly Waters’

Why It's Important: The delay of the Markle reality show on Netflix comes as the wildfires have impacted the entertainment industry and left several celebrities without their Los Angeles area homes.

Several movies that premiered in theaters or will soon premiere were forced to cancel their Los Angeles premieres last week due to the wildfires.

Television shows also saw the shutdown of production studios, which could delay the timing of episode releases in the future.

The timing of television shows on network and streaming and movies could see delays in their releases and Los Angeles premiere events.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy of Netflix