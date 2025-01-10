Netflix's 'WWE Monday Night Raw' Premiere More Than Doubles 2024 USA Network Audience

Netflix Inc.’s NFLX premiere of "WWE Monday Night Raw" has drawn a much larger audience than its previous home on the USA Network.

What Happened: The debut of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix attracted 2.6 million households in the U.S., more than doubling the 1.2 million household average it had on the USA Network in 2024, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

While total viewer numbers for Monday’s episode were not available, the show achieved 4.9 million views globally across Monday and Tuesday in regions where Netflix distributes it, including Canada, the U.K., Latin America, and Australia.

Despite these impressive numbers, the viewership is modest compared to Netflix’s top English-language series, which averaged 15.5 million views over the past 10 weeks.

The WWE programming is not yet available in 92 countries, including France, Germany, and Japan.

Why It Matters: Netflix began broadcasting WWE events as part of a deal with TKO Group Holdings Inc. TKO, the company that owns WWE. Netflix’s $5 billion deal with WWE marks its largest venture into live programming.

In November last year, Netflix also aired a live boxing event showcasing a faceoff between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, attracting a global audience of 109 million viewers.

On Christmas Day, the streaming giant hosted two National Football League games, featuring a halftime performance by Beyoncé.

Price Action: Netflix’s stock declined by 0.48% on Thursday, with an additional 0.05% drop in after-hours trading, closing at $874.55, according to Benzinga Pro.

