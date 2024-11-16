Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Sets 'Record-Breaking Night' For Netflix: Streaming Giant Says Nearly 60M Households Tuned In

Friday marked a “record-breaking” night for streaming platform Netflix NFLX after 60 million households around the world watched the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event live, the company said on Saturday.

What Happened: Nearly 50 million households also tuned in live to watch the co-main event of Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, Netflix said. The audience gathered for the event held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, included Evander Holyfield, Shaquille O’Neal, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jerry Jones, Charlize Theron, and Ralph Macchio, among others.

“Paul vs. Tyson gate has surpassed $18 million, double the previous Texas gate record for combat sports in both boxing and MMA, topping Canelo Álvarez’s record of $9 million,” Netflix said while adding that 72.3k attendees gathered to witness the fights.

Paul defeated Tyson and Taylor won over Serrano on Friday.

Why It Matters: Netflix is currently attempting to bolster its live content. While it has previously aired live comedy stand-ups, award shows, roasts, and other special events, Friday was the first time it aired a boxing event live.

Last month, Netflix reported strong third-quarter financial results. The company's revenue was $9.825 billion, a 15% increase year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate of $9.769 billion. The streaming service currently also boasts more than 282 million global paid subscribers.

The successful foray into live sports content could potentially boost Netflix's subscriber base and revenue in the future.

Price Action: Netflix shares ended Friday’s trading session down 1.57%, closing at $823.96. The stock is up by about 76% year-to-date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Netflix