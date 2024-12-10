Jeff Bezos' Amazon Secures Exclusive Warhammer 40,000 Rights, Expands Into Gaming And Fantasy Content

Jeff Bezos‘ Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has finalized an agreement with Games Workshop Group GMWKF for exclusive rights to adapt the popular Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and television series, the British gaming company announced Tuesday.

What Happened: The deal grants Amazon Content Services LLC exclusive rights to produce Warhammer 40,000 content, with an option to expand into the Warhammer Fantasy universe following initial productions. The agreement includes associated merchandising rights, though financial terms were not disclosed.

This move follows Amazon’s aggressive expansion in entertainment content. The company previously invested $465 million in its “The Lord of the Rings” series, receiving $116 million in rebates from New Zealand’s government for that production.

Amazon’s entertainment strategy has shown success with Prime Video. The company is also developing gaming properties, with Amazon Games chief Christoph Hartmann indicating upcoming reveals for both Tomb Raider and The Lord of the Rings MMO projects.

Why It Matters: Games Workshop, based in Nottingham, England, is the world’s leading miniature wargame manufacturer. Its flagship product, Warhammer 40,000, launched in 1987 and released its tenth edition in June 2023.

The company noted that production processes for films and television series may take several years. Games Workshop maintained its forecast for the 52-week period ending June 1, 2025, suggesting the deal’s immediate financial impact may be limited.

Price Action: Amazon stock closed at $226.09 on Monday, down $0.94, but saw a slight pre-market uptick of 0.17%. Year-to-date, the stock is up 50.80%. The company has a P/E ratio of 48.46, with a 52-week range of $230.08 to $143.64, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

