Gary Black Boosts Tesla Price Target By 27% To $380 Based On 'Increased Conviction' That Elon Musk-Led Company Will Launch $25K Hatchback

Tesla Inc. TSLA could see significant growth from a new budget electric vehicle offering, according to prominent investor Gary Black, who raised his price target for the EV maker by 27% to $380 from $300 on Monday.
What Happened: Black, Managing Partner at The Future Fund LLC, attributes his “increased conviction” to expectations that Tesla will launch a $25,000-$30,000 hatchback model, potentially capturing approximately 15% of the global compact car market.
His revised earnings estimates surpass Wall Street consensus, projecting adjusted earnings per share of $3.80 for 2025 and $17.00 by 2030.
The investment thesis comes amid Black’s recent portfolio adjustments. In November, his fund trimmed its Tesla position at $351 after the stock surged 150% from April lows. The Future Fund’s Tesla investment strategy has proved profitable, with an average purchase price of $162 and a selling price of $252 since early 2023.
Tesla ranks among the top five positions for The Future Fund Active ETF FFND.
See Also: Oracle Q2 Earnings: Revenue Miss, EPS Miss, AI Growth, Ellison Says ‘Opportunity Is Unimaginable’
What Happened: Black identified several potential catalysts for Tesla, including continued EV adoption growth of 20-25% annually, increased Full Self-Driving adoption, and possible autonomous driving license streamlining under President-elect Donald Trump‘s administration.
However, he also noted key risks, including the potential elimination of the $7,500 EV tax credit and regulatory challenges for autonomous driving features.
The revised target reflects Black’s confidence in Tesla’s long-term growth, using a PEG ratio of 1.75x and projected long-term EPS growth of 25%. Despite his optimistic outlook, Black recently expressed caution about Tesla’s current valuation, noting that the stock’s 50% rise since November’s election has been driven primarily by P/E expansion rather than earnings estimate revisions.
Price Action: Tesla closed at $389.79 on Monday, up 0.15% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock rose further to $392.35, gaining an additional 0.66%. Year to date, Tesla shares have surged by 56.91%.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a consensus price target of $251.06 from 34 analysts, ranging from a high of $411 to a low of $24.86. The latest ratings from Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim, and BofA Securities average $315, implying a 19.71% downside.
Read Next:
Image Via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.