Donald Trump Tried To Block 'The Apprentice' From Movie Theaters, Film Gets 2 Golden Globe Nominations

Streaming giant Netflix was one of the big winners in the Golden Globe nominations. President-elect Donald Trump could be one of the losers with a film he tried to stop from premiering nominated for two awards in Monday's announcement.

What Happened: Trump fought to have "The Apprentice" blocked from movie theaters, but ultimately failed to prevent moviegoers at film festivals and in movie theaters from seeing the film which centers on his rise to power in the 1970s under mentor Roy Cohn.

While Trump's fight against the film may have kept big studios and streaming companies from pushing the film in front of consumers, it is now one of the limited number of films nominated for a 2025 Golden Globe Award.

Sebastian Stan, who played Trump in the film, was nominated for a 2025 Golden Globe in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in Motion Picture – Drama category.

Jeremy Strong, who played Cohn in the film, was also nominated for a 2025 Golden Globe in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category.

For Stan, the nomination was one of two he received, as he was also nominated for "A Different Man" in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

Stan's nominations in both lead acting categories is the first for a male at the Golden Globe Awards since 2012 (Ryan Gosling).

"I never would've dreamt that I was going to be going to the Globes with both of these films," Stan told Vanity Fair.

Stan highlighted that "The Apprentice" is about "one of the most famous people in the world." The actor said the film faced an uphill battle due to Trump's rejection of the movie.

"It's been hard for people to have permission to express how they feel about the movie, and today feels very gratifying in terms of having the Golden Globes recognize the film, and the work. It feels like hopefully going forward people can feel okay talking about it, and see it."

The film grossed $4.0 million domestically and $8.1 million internationally in movie theaters according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Stan has never won a Golden Globe, with his only other nomination coming for "Pam & Tommy" where he played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the limited series on Hulu.

Strong was nominated twice for the HBO series "Succession," winning one Golden Globe.

What's Next: Stan has two chances to take home his first Golden Globe Award. For the drama motion picture category, these are the nominees:

Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”)

Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”)

Daniel Craig (“Queer”)

Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”)

Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”)

Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”)

In the motion picture musical or comedy category, these are the nominees:

Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”)

Hugh Grant (“Heretic”)

Gabriel Labelle (“Saturday Night”)

Jesse Plemons (“Kinds of Kindness”)

Glen Powell (“Hit Man”)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, which are units of Paramount Global PARAPARAA on Jan. 5.

Photo: “The Apprentice,” Apprentice Produtions Ontario Inc./Profile Productions 2 APS/Tailored Films Ld. 2023, IMDb