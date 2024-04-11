Donald Trump Biopic Gets Cannes Film Festival Premiere: Here's The Details, When Moviegoers Could Get Their First Look

Loading... Loading...

A biopic of former President Donald Trump could be in movie theaters or streaming platforms before the 2024 election.

A rushed schedule pushed the film ahead of what many movie industry experts expected.

What Happened: Starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, "The Apprentice" centers on his life before he became a television star and president.

The movie also stars Jeremey Strong as political fixer Roy Cohn, with the film portraying Trump's rise to power through a mentor, mentee relationship, according to Variety.

The film is "a dive into the underbelly of the American empire," according to a film synopsis.

"It charts a young Donald Trump's ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn," the synopsis reads.

Also starring in the film are Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr.

The film was written by Gabe Sherman and directed by Ali Abbasi.

"The Apprentice" will premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as part of the main competition and will compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the annual film festival.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is May 14 through May 25, 2024.

Why It's Important: Principal photography for the film began in November 2023 and wrapped in January 2024.

The new timeline of premiering at Cannes Film Festival suggested a quick turnaround to hit the prestigious film festival and potentially see the movie released earlier than expected.

Many film industry experts expected the film to premiere at the Venice Film Festival or Toronto Film Festival in August and September, respectively.

The film could attract strong interest from movie studios and streaming companies at the film festival with the potential to be in theaters ahead of the November election, with interest in Trump rising.

Stan portrayed Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in "Pam & Tommy" and took on the role of Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev in "Dumb Money." Stan also plays Winter Solider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Strong is coming off a successful run in the HBO hit "Succession," which saw him win several awards.

Photo: “The Apprentice,” Apprentice Produtions Ontario Inc./Profile Productions 2 APS/Tailored Films Ld. 2023, IMDb