Joe Rogan Says Harris Avoided Podcast Due To One Issue

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan hosted Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Trump ally Elon Musk in separate interviews on his popular podcast during the campaign season, which may have helped Trump win the presidential election.

But a proposed podcast between Rogan and presidential candidate Kamala Harris never came to fruition and there are new details on why it didn’t happen.

What Happened: Rogan endorsed Trump for president and his conversations with Trump and Vance were viewed as long free-flowing conversations that may have helped voters have new views on the campaign team that ultimately won the 2024 election race.

A key driver of subscribers for Spotify Technology SPOT, "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast is one of the most listened to podcasts around the world and its popularity can help provide name awareness for people like political candidates.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Rogan said that one of the reasons the Harris team did not agree to the vice president appearing on the podcast was wanting to have stipulations on topics that were off-limits.

"I think they had requirements on things that she didn't want to talk about. She didn't want to talk about marijuana legalization, which I thought was hilarious," Rogan said on the recent episode.

Rogan alleged that Harris' team didn't want to upset progressive voters, as reported by the New York Post.

The popular podcaster said Harris' team reached out to Rogan's team about a potential interview after news reports of Trump agreeing to a sit down with Rogan surfaced. Scheduling did not work out between Rogan's team and Harris' team, with the podcaster saying he wanted to shoot the episode at the studio in Texas.

Another demand from the Harris team was to limit the sit-down interview to around one hour, instead of the typical three hours for Rogan interviews. Not going to the studio in Texas is said to have been the dealbreaker for Rogan.

"They had, I don't know how many conversations with my folks, but multiple conversations giving different dates, different times, different this, different that, and we knew that she was going to be in Texas, so I said, ‘open invitation.'"

Why It's Important: Harris supported marijuana legalization ahead of the 2024 presidential election, but her team may have worried where the conversation would lead and if progressive voters would be upset about the election issue.

Rogan's recent guest comedian Adrienne Iapalucci asked Rogan why her team wouldn't want to talk about cannabis.

"Because of her prosecuting record,” Rogan said. "She put a lot of people in jail for weed."

The comments were in reference to Harris' past time serving as the California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney.

While its unknown how many downloads the podcast with Trump has on Spotify, the video upload on YouTube has around 50 million views.

Harris may have not wanted to talk about marijuana on "The Joe Rogan Experience," but she did make reference to it during one of her appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."

Harris told talk show host Howard Stern that she attended a U2 concert at the Las Vegas Sphere with husband Doug Emhoff earlier this year.

“Oh my god, have you been to the Sphere?” Harris asked Stern. “It’s extraordinary. You’re sitting there and it’s almost like Disneyland or Disneyworld where things just start to change around you and you feel like you lose sense of gravity. It’s really phenomenal.”

Harris also encouraged anyone attending a concert or film at the Las Vegas Sphere to go in “with a clear head” and not to be high.

“There’s a lot of visual stimulation.”

