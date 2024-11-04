Joe Rogan Endorses Trump As Elon Musk Presents 'Compelling Case' For Ex-President: Here's What The Duo Discussed

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump for president. His endorsement came after the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, which featured Elon Musk, was made public.

What Happened: On Monday, while releasing his latest podcast on YouTube and X, formerly Twitter, Rogan announced his support for Trump, saying that the Tesla CEO “makes the most compelling case” for the former President.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

See Also: Obama’s Former Campaign Manager Alarmed By Early Voting Numbers As Harris-Trump Fight Close Battle: ‘Republicans Didn’t Do What They Did Last Time’

The podcast featuring Musk delved into multiple subjects, including the mental benefits of video games, with the tech mogul suggesting that gaming skills could be indicative of surgical proficiency.

The iconic duo also discussed diet and cognitive health, dismissing the notion that reducing meat consumption significantly impacts climate change.

Free speech and censorship on social media were also discussed, with Rogan thanking Musk for buying Twitter and criticizing the platform’s decision to de-platform Trump. Musk called the decision “insane.”

The conversation also touched on government control, misinformation, government overreach, and the vaccine debate. Musk compared the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA to the tobacco industry.

Musk also accused the Department of Justice of going after his company, SpaceX, for not hiring immigrants, even though it's illegal for them to hire non-permanent residents. “We're damned if we do, damned if we don't.”

Why It Matters: The 2024 U.S. presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 5 2024 where Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will face off against Republican candidate Trump.

Harris had a slight lead over Trump in the final Morning Consult poll before the 2024 presidential election. However, her odds in prediction markets and betting odds have trailed the former president by a wide margin.

The final Emerson poll predicted a close head-to-head matchup, contradicting the commanding victory for Trump forecasted by prediction markets and sportsbooks.

On the final day before the election, Trump regained his advantage over Harris in online prediction markets. However, data analysts from FiveThirtyEight and Nate Silver suggested that the race was too close to call.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.