Warner Bros. Plans For Hogwarts Legacy 2 To Cross Paths With HBO's New Harry Potter Show

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD is diving deeper into the Harry Potter universe, riding high on the runaway success of Hogwarts Legacy, which has already sold 30 million copies since its February 2023 release.

David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, recently confirmed that a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is now among the company's "biggest priorities," with plans underway to tie story elements from the upcoming game to HBO's Harry Potter TV series.

A Fresh Take On The Harry Potter World

The anticipated Harry Potter TV series, which is set for a 2026 release, will adapt J.K. Rowling's books with a commitment to staying true to the original storyline. Rowling herself is serving as an executive producer, joined by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod from “Succession.” With casting expected to start in 2025, HBO is seeking young actors, hinting that filming in the U.K. will roll through 2025 and 2026.

Warner Bros. has faced ups and downs with the franchise in recent years, especially with mixed results from the Fantastic Beasts films.

Jude Law, who played a younger Albus Dumbledore, has even stated that the series may be over. Yet, Warner Bros. found new energy for the franchise thanks to the overwhelming success of Hogwarts Legacy. "The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy last year," Haddad told Variety.

Warner Bros. Gaming Sees Mixed Results

While Hogwarts Legacy continues to soar, not all Warner Bros. games have fared as well this year. Rocksteady Studios, best known for the Batman: Arkham series, took a hit with its 2024 release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a title that faced poor reception and resulted in a $200 million loss for the company.

To refocus, Rocksteady is reportedly working on a director's cut of Hogwarts Legacy, while exploring a return to the kind of single-player experiences that fans have come to expect.

