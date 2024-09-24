Salesforce Paid John Mulaney To Speak At Its Event — Then He Roasted The Entire Company And Audience

Salesforce Inc CRM hired comedian John Mulaney to speak at its Dreamforce AI conference. But, instead of light-hearted jokes and funny stories, Mulaney took the opportunity to roast the entire conference, AI as a whole and the ‘trailblazers' attending the event.



The Dreamforce event, held in San Francisco, reportedly had more than 40,000 attendees. The lineup of speakers included Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Olympian Simone Biles and more.



But Mulaney, who spoke during the last day of the conference, seemed unimpressed by what he saw while attending. At one point, Mulaney told the crowd, “So many of you feel imminently replaceable,” according to the San Francisco Standard.



Mulaney took the opportunity to point out the irony of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs focusing on AI and the future in a city where thousands of humans struggle to live and maintain basic living conditions.



“Let me get this straight,” Mulaney said. “You're hosting a ‘future of AI' event in a city that has failed humanity so miserably?”



In addition to roasting the entire AI industry, Mulaney also poked fun at the vague corporate lingo often used at events like Dreamforce.



“Some of the vaguest language ever devised has been used here in the last three days,” he said. “The fact that there are 45,000 ‘trailblazers' here couldn't devalue the title anymore.”



Mulaney even compared the event attendees to himself and his son playing wiffle ball.



“We're just two guys hitting wiffle balls badly and yelling ‘good job' at each other,” Mulaney said. “It's sort of the same energy here at Dreamforce.”

Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com