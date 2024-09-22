Janet Jackson Faces Backlash Over Kamala Harris Racial Identity Comments, Issues Apology For Misrepresenting Harris

Pop music legend Janet Jackson has been subjected to intense backlash after she questioned the racial background of Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: The uproar originated from an interview Jackson gave to The Guardian last Saturday.

In the interview, Jackson, aged 58, expressed doubts about Harris’ racial identity, saying, “She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian… Her father’s white. That’s what I was told.”

These comments have incited a wave of outrage among fans and followers, who took to various social media platforms to voice their disappointment. One user criticized Jackson, stating, “This is why she’s irrelevant and leeching off of her brothers’ success.”

Some critics have drawn comparisons between Jackson’s statements and those made by former President Donald Trump, who had also questioned Harris’ racial identity during a conference of black journalists in July.

Jackson later issued a public apology for her comments about Harris.

According to a report by Deadline, Mo Elmasri, Jackson’s manager, admitted that the singer had made misinformed comments about Harris’ family and ethnicity during the interview.

Jackson had made assumptions about Harris’ racial background, seemingly without full understanding of the facts.

In a statement to Buzzfeed, Elmasri said, “Janet deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman. Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse.”

Harris’ father is a Jamaican-American economics professor, and her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a celebrated breast cancer researcher from southern India.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the importance of accurate representation and information in public discourse, especially when discussing individuals in positions of power and influence.

Misinformed comments can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and misinformation, leading to confusion and potential harm. As a public figure, Jackson’s comments have a wide reach, making it crucial for her to verify information before sharing it publicly. This apology serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with public platforms.

Furthermore, this incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by individuals of diverse backgrounds in the public eye. Harris, as a Black and Indian woman, has faced scrutiny and misinformation about her background throughout her career.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and acknowledging diverse backgrounds and experiences.

