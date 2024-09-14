Bill Gates' New Netflix Series Features Mark Cuban, Voted Most Anticipated Guest: Benzinga Poll

A new Netflix Inc NFLX docuseries will see Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates interview politicians, celebrities and business leaders about a series of topics including climate change and artificial intelligence.

While Benzinga readers are not super familiar with the new show, they are looking forward to seeing investor Mark Cuban on the series.

What Happened: On Sept. 18, Netflix premieres a new docuseries with Bill Gates. Titled "What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates," the docuseries will see the Microsoft co-founder hold conversations on topics such as climate change, deadly diseases, artificial intelligence, income inequality and social media.

Benzinga readers were asked if they planned on watching the new docuseries when it comes out and these were the results:

Yes, definitely: 31%

No, not interested: 35%

Haven't heard about it: 35%

Readers were also asked if they agree with Gates' ideas on big issues like climate change and artificial intelligence. This is how readers feel about Gates' ideas:

Strongly agree: 32%

Don't agree: 33%

Neutral: 36%

On the five-episode docuseries, Gates will hold conversations with several well-known people. Here's a look at who Benzinga readers are most excited about seeing interact with the Microsoft co-founder and share their thoughts on the topics above:

Anthony Fauci : 20%

: 20% Lady Gaga : 12%

: 12% Mark Cuban: 46%

46% Senator Bernie Sanders : 14%

: 14% Senator Mitt Romney: 8%

Cuban won the poll hands down with nearly 50% of the vote, making him the person readers are most looking forward to seeing on the series. Ranking second was Fauci, which could be due to his commentary on COVID-19 and vaccines.

Why It's Important: While he's best known as a co-founder of Microsoft, Gates has shifted to a life of philanthropy and dedicating his time to helping with causes he is passionate about.

The show could illustrate how he is helping in several areas and if voices from other well-known people shift how he is thinking about his efforts.

“I have always loved learning,” Gates said. “Whether at school, Microsoft, or now, as a philanthropist, I consider myself a student.”

Gates is one of the most followed people in the world with more than 65 million followers on social media platform X, ranking among the top 20 accounts by follower count.

The study was conducted by Benzinga Sept. 10 through Sept. 11, 2024, and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 170 adults.

Photo: Shutterstock