Bill Gates Shares Heartwarming Scuba Diving Photo With Daughter On Her 28th Birthday: 'I'm In Awe Of How You Dive Headfirst Into Everything.'

Loading... Loading...

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates celebrated their daughter Jennifer Gates‘ 28th birthday with heartfelt messages on social media.

What Happened: On Friday, the former Microsoft CEO, 68, took to Instagram to wish his daughter a happy birthday. He praised her for her accomplishments, including becoming a mother, pursuing medical school, and maintaining her passion for show-jumping.

“Happy birthday, @jenngatesnassar! From becoming an incredible mother to tackling medical school and maintaining your passion for show jumping—I’m in awe of how you dive headfirst into everything you set your mind to,” Gates wrote in the caption of a photo of the father-daughter duo scuba diving.

See Also: Jim Simons, A Math Professor, Became One Of The Most Successful Investors Of All Time — Now He Shares His Formula For Making Billions

Melinda, 59, also shared a photo of her and her oldest child when Jennifer was just a baby. “Happy 28th birthday to the one who made me a mom [smiling face with heart emoji]. I love you, Jenn!” she captioned the sweet photo of the pair smiling.

Phoebe Gates, the youngest of the Gates children, also joined in by wishing her oldest sibling a very special day. “Happy birthday to my [globe showing America emoji],” she wrote as her Instagram caption.

Loading... Loading...

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Jennifer, the oldest daughter of Bill and Melinda, has been making headlines for her achievements. Earlier this year, she shared insights into her life, expressing gratitude toward her parents.

“I think they really focused on us carving our own path in the world and not feeling like we either had to follow in their footsteps or that that was even really an option for us,” she said at the time.

Bill and Melinda are also grandparents, with Jennifer giving birth to her first child with equestrian Nayel Nassar in March 2023. The couple shared pictures with their granddaughter on Instagram, expressing their excitement for the new addition to the family.

Read Next: ‘Mark Zuckerberg Gives Shoutout To Taylor Swift’s Debut On Threads, Says ‘That One Was A Big Deal In My House’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock