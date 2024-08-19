Tesla CEO Elon Musk Applauds California-Based Happy Dad After Beverage Maker Adds Another Cybertruck To Its Fleet, Wrapped In Texas Flag

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk applauded beverage maker Happy Dad after the company’s President John Shahidi shared a photograph of the company’s new Cybertruck meant to be deployed in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday.

What Happened: The Cybertruck, wrapped in the colors of the Texas flag and bearing the Happy Dad brand logo, has been sent to Texas, Shahidi said. Shahidi is also one of the co-founders of the California-based company which makes hard seltzer.

Cool — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2024

However, this is not the sole Cybertruck owned by the brand. The company has a fleet of at least four Cybertrucks, as seen in a video shared by Shahidi last week. While one is wrapped in solid white, the other three bear the company logo.

The co-founder then said that the company has one more coming as well, taking the total number of Cybertrucks in its fleet to five.

Musk Responds: Musk on Sunday responded to the photograph of the Cybertruck wrapped in the colors of the Texas flag with a brief, “Cool.”

Musk’s Tesla is headquartered in Texas and its Cybertruck is built at the company’s gigafactory in Texas. Last month, Musk said that he would also move the headquarters of his rocket manufacturing company SpaceX to Texas, citing disagreements with California’s laws.

Why It Matters: Tesla started delivering its stainless steel Cybertruck in late November. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Tesla sold 8,755 Cybertrucks in the second quarter in the U.S., as compared to just 2,803 in the first quarter.

Musk has previously said that the company intends to sell 250,000 units of the truck starting in 2025, making it a common sight on American roads.

However, the vehicle currently has a celebrity status likely owing to its unconventional design, high price point, and the few units available on the road. Several celebrities and popular names have taken delivery of it including Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga.

