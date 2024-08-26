'Ted Lasso' Fans Anticipate Fourth Season On Apple TV+: How Hit Series Could Boost Streaming Platform

One of the most successful series in AppleTV+ history could be returning for a fourth season, in a move that could boost subscribers for the streaming platform.

What Happened: Hit series "Ted Lasso" ended after a third season that premiered in March 2023 on AppleTV+, the streaming platform from Apple Inc AAPL.

The series, which was created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, was originally planned for three seasons. With high viewership and a loyal fan base, a push for a continuation was made, but the series ultimately ended after the third season.

Three of the original cast members (Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift) have had options signed for a fourth season, as reported by Deadline.

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, the production company behind the show, picked up the options and is planning on reaching out to other cast members on new deals. Among the cast members that could come back are Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster and Sudeikis, who is a co-creator, executive producer and starred in the series.

The report said pending casting and budget decisions, the fourth season could begin production in 2025.

Why It's Important: While Sudeikis hasn’t officially signed on for a fourth season, the report suggests he likely gave his consent to greenlight the extension and has already begun working on it, given his role as the driving force behind the series.

The series is based on an NBC Sports video of a fictional soccer coach portrayed by Sudeikis.

Although the series adhered to its original three-season plan, the ending left the door open for future seasons or spinoffs, and many cast members have expressed their willingness to return

“Ted Lasso” is the most-watched original series on AppleTV+ and could significantly impact subscriber numbers if it returns for a highly anticipated fourth season.

The fourth season could also help Apple cross-promote its Major League Soccer games. Apple began airing MLS games towards the end of the series and had a limited chance to cross-promote.

"Ted Lasso" earned 13 Emmy Awards over its three seasons, including Outstanding Comedy Series in back-to-back years.

While the greenlight doesn't mean fans or Apple will for sure get a fourth season, anticipation is high. Apple is also reportedly launching an ad-supported plan for its streaming platform, and hit shows like “Ted Lasso” could play a key role in boosting its success.

