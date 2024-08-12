Kit Harington On 'Game of Thrones' Ending Drama: 'We Couldn't Have Gone On Longer'

Kit Harington, best known for his portrayal of Jon Snow in the globally acclaimed Warner Bros. Discovery Inc‘s WBD HBO series “Game of Thrones,” recently opened up about the contentious ending that left fans divided.

Speaking with GQ, Harington acknowledged that the show’s conclusion was not without its flaws but also emphasized the overwhelming exhaustion that plagued the cast and crew after nearly a decade of relentless filming.

The English actor reflected on the challenges the team faced as they approached the series’ end. “I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, it’s that we were all so f***ing tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer,” he said.

Exhaustion’s Role In The Controversial Ending

Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019, demanded intense physical and emotional commitment from its actors, a reality that Harington did not shy away from. “I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent, I didn’t have another season in me.”

The finale, which aired in May 2019, sparked widespread criticism for its pacing and certain character arcs that many viewers felt were rushed.

“I understand some people thought it was rushed, and I might agree with them. But I'm not sure there was any alternative,” he said.

Despite the mixed reactions to the finale, Harington was willing to revisit the Game of Thrones universe. He had signed on for a spin-off centered on Jon Snow, a project that ultimately did not come to fruition.

“There were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end, maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work,” Harington said. The proposed spin-off was scrapped after the team could not find a story “worth doing,” he added.

