Check Out George R.R. Martin's Stunning New 'Game Of Thrones' Covers: 'Raw And Gritty Quality — Right For This World'

George R.R. Martin has revealed a striking set of new covers for his epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

The announcement, made via Martin’s blog, “Not a Blog,” showcases a collection of artwork that promises to redefine the visual identity of this beloved saga.

The new covers, set to grace both individual volumes and a boxed set of the entire series, feature artwork crafted using traditional linocut and woodcut techniques.

According to the post, the designs were brought to life through the collaborative efforts of linocut artist Mark Seekins, designer Tim Green, and art director David G. Stevenson.

The process involved meticulous sketching, carving intricate designs into linoleum blocks, and layering multiple colors to achieve a rich, textured effect.

“There is a raw and gritty quality to linocut and woodcut art,” Martin’s blog post explained, “A certain starkness that seemed to fit the stories, and a long history to the art form that felt right for this world.”

Introducing New ‘Song of Ice And Fire’ Covers

The unveiling of these covers marks a significant moment for fans, who can expect to find the boxed set available online and in stores starting October 2024. However, specific pricing details have yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, despite the excitement surrounding this visual refresh, Martin’s announcement inevitably raises questions about the progress of the series’ eagerly anticipated next installment, The Winds of Winter.

Originally slated for completion years ago, the novel remains a work in progress, with Martin acknowledging the challenges of bringing the intricate narrative to a satisfying conclusion.

“No writer is blessed with producing a perfect first draft,” Martin commented in his blog, addressing the ongoing saga of The Winds of Winter’s development. Despite having reportedly written 1,100 pages of the novel as of November 2023, he admits the meticulous process of revision and refinement continues.

Here Are Some Of R. R. Martin’s New Covers:

Image Credit: George R.R. Martin – Not a Blog

