MrBeast's Instagram Post With Kevin Hart Fuels Collaboration Rumors

Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast posted pictures with comedian Kevin Hart, sparking speculation among fans about a potential collaboration between the two celebrities.
What Happened: On Wednesday, MrBeast took to Instagram and shared some pictures with Hart humorously referring to him as Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.
The height difference between Hart and MrBeast, a point of humor during Hart’s collaboration with Cenat, also caught the attention of fans.
Why It Matters: MrBeast’s YouTube channel is immensely popular for its costly stunts and intricate challenges. Born in Greenville, North Carolina, Donaldson started uploading videos to YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc., at the age of 13.
Last month, MrBeast surpassed T-Series to become the most-subscribed YouTube channel, a feat he had pledged to achieve when he had only half the subscribers of T-Series.
Following this achievement, MrBeast celebrated with a video featuring 50 content creators competing for $1 million. “I recently have become the most subscribed YouTube channel and to celebrate I decided to gather 50 of the largest creators and trap them in a giant glass tube,” he said in a promotional video.
