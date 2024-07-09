Biden Finds Support When He Needs It Most From AOC, Squad Members, While Michael Moore Says 'Elder Abuse' Committed At White House

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden said Monday that he is committed to staying in the 2024 presidential race to defeat Donald Trump, despite calls for the president to exit the race.

While several members of Congress are calling for Biden to exit, the president is gaining support from some unlikely members.

What Happened: Recent betting odds showed Vice President Kamala Harris with better odds to win the Democratic nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Biden's letter to Democrats Monday changed the odds back in his favor, as he remains committed to the race and to defeating Trump.

While Biden has lost support from some governors and members of Congress, he is gaining support from the so-called "Squad" members of congress that he has previously battled.

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) are among those who have shown public support for Biden since the first presidential debate, which was viewed as a struggle for the president.

The left-wing congressional members previously called out Biden for negotiating with Republicans and not staying true to his word on some campaign promises, as reported by Bloomberg. Biden's support for Israel has also angered several members in the Squad of Congress, which started with Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in 2018 and has since expanded.

"Outside of a few outliers, I think everybody's supporting the president," Omar said Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez told Bloomberg that she has spoken "extensively" with Biden recently.

"He has made abundantly clear that he is in this race. He has made abundantly clear that he is not leaving this race. He is the nominee. I am making sure that I support him," Ocasio-Cortez said.

The support from the left-wing members could show a belief by key members of Congress that they need to rally behind Biden as he remains committed to the race.

Michael Moore Speaks Out: Meanwhile, Academy-award winning filmmaker Michael Moore is speaking out about Biden staying in the race.

"Elder Abuse is refusing to give the president a neurological exam – and instead PUSHING him to soldier on," Moore captions an episode of his "Rumble" podcast.

Moore criticized Biden's performance against Trump in the first presidential debate. The director of "Fahrenheit 9/11" said this was "the cruelest form of elder abuse I've ever been forced to watch."

Moore is calling for Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, as reported by Variety.

"If I have to be the only one to stand up for Joe Biden here, to protect him from the cruelest form of elder abuse I've ever been forced to watch, well then that's what I'll do."

Moore said Biden was "in epic distress" during the presidential debate.

"If this had been someone that you truly cared about, loved, embraced…what would you have done? Would you have seriously even let him go out on that stage?" Moore asked.

The documentary filmmaker questions who would send an 81-year-old out on stage at 9 p.m. at night to "debate a living monster."

"I don't think we should be waiting until September or October to deal with this. We have to deal with this right now."

Moore said the decision should be made to protect Biden.

"Leave Mr. Biden alone! Let him rest. Let him go home. He has done his job. Let him have his dignity. Please. Do him this favor."

Moore's calls for Biden to step down are echoed by other Hollywood figures and author Stephen King. Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner recently stated that Biden’s departure is crucial, with democracy at stake in the 2024 election.

"It's time to stop f***ing around. If the convicted felon wins, we lose our democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served U.S. with honor, decency, and dignity. It's time for Joe Biden to step down," Reiner tweeted.

