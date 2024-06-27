Capcom's Street Fighter Film Locked For 2026 Despite Director Shift

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp.‘s SONY Sony Pictures Entertainment has confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated new installment in the Street Fighter franchise.

Set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026, the upcoming live-action adaptation is poised to bring fresh life to Capcom’s iconic video game series, despite recent setbacks in its production.

In a statement to IGN, Sony revealed that the project is forging ahead despite facing challenges, including the departure of its original directors, Danny and Michael Philippou, due to scheduling conflicts.

The film, co-developed with Capcom ADR CCOEY, remains shrouded in mystery as details about the script and casting remain under wraps.

The new Street Fighter film aims to overcome the notorious reputation of its predecessors. A 1994 film adaptation starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. The 2009 release “Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li” followed. Both films were met with mixed reviews, with the latter often cited as a low point in video game adaptations.

