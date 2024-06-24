Disney Shareholders Could Experience Joy As 'Inside Out 2' Crushes Box Office, Nears $1B Milestone That Haunted Company In 2023

Animated sequel "Inside Out 2" from Walt Disney Co DIS has won the domestic and worldwide box office for a second straight weekend.
In just two weekends, "Inside Out 2" is now the highest-grossing film of 2024 both domestically and worldwide, which could make Disney shareholders happy. The film passed "Dune: Part Two," which totaled $282.1 million domestically and $711.8 million worldwide.
What Happened: After a disappointing 2023, which saw no Disney movies hit the $1 billion worldwide gross milestone, Disney could have its first $1 billion hit of 2024.
"Inside Out 2" grossed $100 million in its second weekend domestically, adding to its impressive domestic opening weekend haul of $154 million. The film ranked seventh all-time for its second weekend and became the highest-grossing animated film for a second weekend, as reported by Variety.
The movie now grossed $355.2 million domestically and $369.2 million in international markets, good for a worldwide total of $724.4 million, as reported by BoxOfficeMojo.
"Excitement created by the monumental opening weekend of ‘Inside Out 2' sparked a massive outpouring of interest and carried over into another phenomenal weekend for the film and the industry," Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, as shared by Variety.
The $355.2 million domestic total is just shy of the total domestic gross of the 2015 original "Inside Out" film ($356.9 million). "Inside Out" grossed $858.9 million worldwide.
Related Link: Cinemark Analyst Turns Bullish On Box Office Strength, Potential Dividend Comeback: ‘Should Prosper Over The Next 2.5 Years’
Why It's Important: The strong showing of "Inside Out 2" could provide a mix of emotions for Disney shareholders, but mostly joy.
Disney ended 2023 with no movies grossing $1 billion worldwide and "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" was its biggest hit at $359.0 million domestically and $845.6 million globally. Both "Barbie" and "Super Mario Bros. Movie" from other studios hit the $1 billion figure globally for the year.
The 2023 year marked the first time Disney did not have at least one $1 billion grossing film globally since 2014 when taking out the 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 pandemic-impacted years. The streak included hit franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. In 2022, "Avatar: The Way of Water" passed $1 billion globally. In 2019, before the pandemic, Disney had six $1 billion films for the year.
Recent hits like "Inside Out 2" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" could help struggling movie theater companies like AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC and Cinemark Holdings CNK.
Comscore data shows the year-to-date domestic box office down 21%, a small improvement from being down 23.8% last week. The domestic box office was down 23.5% year-over-year for the Spring season and down 21.6% for the winter season according to BoxOfficeMojo.
The upcoming Disney release "Deadpool & Wolverine" could provide a lift to both Disney and movie theater stocks. The July 26 release has high expectations and could set records for R-rated films.
The third movie in the Deadpool franchise is getting an opening in China with a modified version, which could provide a boost as the first film didn't play in the region and the second film got a modified version released months after the domestic open.
Tracking shows "Deadpool & Wolverine" on pace to open with $200 million to $239 million.
"Deadpool" grossed $363.1 million domestically and $782.8 million worldwide, while the sequel grossed $324.6 million domestically and $785.9 million worldwide.
The movies trailed "Joker" as the highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide, which brought in $1.06 billion. Hit 2023 movie "Oppenheimer" grossed $959.2 million worldwide, ranking second all-time for R-rated movies.
Given the success of the first two movies, the anticipation for the third movie and the record-breaking trailer, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has a shot at breaking some records.
First-day ticket sales of “Deadpool & Wolverine” set R-rated movie records, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with around $8.9 million in theatrical gross already represented.
“Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever,” AMC CEO Adam Aron previously tweeted.
The strong open for "Inside Out 2" and the anticipation for "Deadpool & Wolverine" could see Disney have at least two $1 billion movies in 2024, a welcome joy for Disney shareholders.
DIS Price Action: Disney shares trade at $102 versus a 52-week trading range of $78.73 to $123.74. Disney stock is up 15% over the last year.
Read Next: ‘Inside Out 2,’ ‘Moana 2,’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Can These 3 Movies Bring Back Disney’s Box Office Billions?
Photo: “Inside Out 2” courtesy Disney UK
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.