The Last Of Us Showrunners Drop Bombshell Season 3 Details, Tease Potential Fourth Installment

HBO’s The Last of Us “may require Season 4,” according to the hit series’ showrunners.

In a recent interview with Deadline, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann disclosed that Season 2 consists of seven episodes. The scope of Season 3 will be “significantly bigger,” they added.

"The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons,” Mazin said. “When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes."

The series — an adaptation of a video game from Sony Group Corp SONY and produced by Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD — drew 4.7 million viewers for the first episode alone.

That was the second-biggest debut for the network, trailing only "House of the Dragon."

"We don't think that we're going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we're taking our time and go down interesting pathways which we did a little bit in Season 1 too,” Mazin added.

"We feel like it's almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4," Mazin concluded.

Speculation arises regarding the fate of pivotal characters from the game, particularly Joel, portrayed by Pedro Pascal.

Ultimately, the trajectory of the series remains uncertain until the premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 in 2025. Until then, fans are eager to witness the unfolding of the saga across potential future seasons.

