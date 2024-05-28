Lego Apple Store Concept Goes Viral On Reddit, Aiming For Official Set Status Through Fan Votes

Loading... Loading...

A Reddit user has designed a Lego version of an Apple Store, complete with Apple-themed Easter eggs, and is now seeking votes to turn it into an official Lego set.

What Happened: The Lego Apple Store, created by Reddit user legotruman, is a fan-made model that incorporates various Apple products, including the iMac G3, iPod, AirPods, and the Apple Vision Pro.

“The model is not based on any single Apple store location. We looked through a number of popular and famous Apple stores, tried to find to consistent design style, and made this model that can fit inside a Lego city (along with other Lego modular/ city sets),” the creator’s comment on the post reads.

The creator mentioned in the comments that if the project garners 10,000 supporters within six months, it would qualify for review by The Lego Group to potentially become an official set. However, this assumes that Apple would be interested in partnering for such a concept.

See Also: Trump’s Truth Social Reportedly Sees Sharp Drop In US User Base Despite Aggressive Media Push: ‘Can’t Demonstrate That You Have A Sizeable, Active, Engaged, Growing Audience…’

Why It Matters: The Lego Apple Store is the latest in a series of Lego fan-made projects inspired by tech giants. In 2023, a Lego Tesla Supercharger set was proposed for Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-12, with the condition that it received enough support.

Lego has also been making strides in the education sector, securing a $2 million contract from the Department of Defense for robotics education.

The potential for a fan-made Lego Apple Store set to become official is not just a testament to the creativity of Lego enthusiasts but also highlights the broader financial implications for The Lego Group. Recently, the wealth of Lego’s billionaire owners surged as their investment portfolio turned profitable, according to a report in April.

Read Next: Apple Analyst Notes Users Are Lavishing Praise On Sonos’ New $449 Headphones For Superior Sound Quality Over Airpods Max: ‘Ace Has a Real Opportunity To Succeed’

Image Via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote