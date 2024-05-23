Scarlett Johansson's Feud With OpenAI 'Puts A Human Face' On Hollywood's AI Fears

Loading... Loading...

The ongoing dispute between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI has rekindled Hollywood’s apprehension about the potential threat of AI.

What Happened: The feud was sparked by OpenAI’s use of a voice similar to Johansson’s in the movie “Her” without her consent. This has led to concerns about the ethical use of AI in the entertainment industry, Reuters reported.

Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI, a company known for its advanced AI technology, has been in discussions with Hollywood studios about potential collaborations. However, Johansson’s accusations have raised concerns about the company’s ethical practices.

Despite OpenAI’s statements that the voice in question was not intended to resemble Johansson’s, the dispute has sparked a broader conversation about the use of AI in the entertainment industry.

"This seemed to strike a real chord. It kind of puts a human face on it. There's a well-known tech company that did something to a person we know," said one industry executive told Reuters.

Another executive called OpenAI's actions "hubris," adding that it "doesn’t set up a respectful collaboration between content creators and tech giants."

Even before this conflict, industry insiders had expressed concerns about OpenAI’s models being trained on copyrighted works, which the company deemed as fair use.

Johansson also got the backing of actors union SAG-AFTRA. "We thank Ms. Johansson for speaking out on this issue of crucial importance to all SAG-AFTRA members. We share in her concerns and fully support her right to have clarity and transparency regarding the voice used," a spokesperson said.

Why It Matters: This dispute comes amid a broader discussion about the use of AI in the entertainment industry. In 2023, Hollywood expressed interest in using AI replicas of actors for eternity, sparking a debate about the ethical and legal implications of such technology.

Even Elon Musk criticized OpenAI for the alleged mimicry of Johansson’s voice, calling it “obviously a ripoff.” This dispute has now become a major concern for Hollywood, raising questions about the ethical use of AI in the industry.

