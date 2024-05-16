Disney and Airbnb Team Up For 'The Incredibles' Experience: Here's A Look Inside And How To Book Your Stay, Shared By Brian Chesky

Loading... Loading...

Walt Disney Co. DIS and Airbnb, Inc ABNB have joined forces to offer fans a unique experience. Starting May 24, guests can stay in a recreation of the iconic Edna Mode house from the Pixar film “The Incredibles.”

What Happened: On Thursday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared some images of this unique experience.

The house, located in Los Angeles near the Sunset Strip, will be open for visits but not overnight stays. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the space and receive a personalized suit consultation.

The house’s modern exterior reflects the architecture seen in the first “Incredibles” film, released in November 2004. The interior features a full rack of Mode’s signature glasses and a display of the suits she’s created. The listing is written in Mode’s distinctive tone.

Why It Matters: The announcement comes after Airbnb reported strong financial results earlier this month. Airbnb saw an 18% year-over-year rise in revenue to $2.14 billion in the first quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company attributed its robust revenue growth to sustained travel demand and the Easter timing.

“Looking ahead to the peak Summer travel season, we are already experiencing robust demand for travel around international events such as the Olympics and Euro Cup. Due in part to the strength of our Summer backlog, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate in Q3 2024 compared to Q2 2024,” the company stated at the time.

