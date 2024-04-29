Not Only Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk Too Is Enamored By Taylor Swift — Tesla CEO Lauds Pop Sensation For Creating History By Occupying All 14 Spots Of Hot100

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged the remarkable achievement of pop sensation Taylor Swift on his social media platform.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to recognize Swift’s historic feat. The pop star became the first artist ever to occupy all 14 spots on the #Hot100 chart simultaneously.

Swift’s songs that made it to the top 14 are: “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, “Down Bad,” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” “The Tortured Poets Department,” “So Long, London,” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Florida!!!” featuring Florence Welch, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Guilty as Sin?,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “loml,” “The Alchemy,” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Swift, in response to the Billboard’ post on X, expressed her gratitude, saying, “You've outdone yourselves, this is unbelievable.”

Musk, who admitted that he may not be Swift’s typical audience, acknowledged her achievement, replying, “I'm not quite the target audience, but nonetheless very Impressive indeed!”

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Musk has publicly acknowledged Swift. Last year, he compared Swift to Napoleon Dynamite in a post, sparking outrage among her fans. However, even then, he admitted being a Swift fan. “Am TS fan – of course – but how do we know for sure they’re different people,” he stated in a now deleted post.

Meanwhile, Musk’s tech industry rival, Mark Zuckerberg, has also shown his admiration for Swift. In 2023, Zuckerberg attended a Swift concert with his family captioning the photos as “Life of a girl dad.” In the photos he shared from the concert on Instagram, the Meta CEO can be seen sporting friendship bracelets.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg also gave a shoutout to Swift’s debut on his social media platform, Threads, saying, “That one was a big deal in my house.”

