Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Hits 1.6M US Sales, Sets Spotify On Fire With Over 300M Streams

Loading... Loading...

Taylor Swift‘s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department” (TTPD), is breaking records left and right. Selling 1.6 million units in the U.S. on its first day, including 600,000 vinyl copies, TTPD is shaping up to be one of the biggest music releases in recent memory.

Despite the dominance of streaming, TTPD saw a surprising surge in traditional format sales such as vinyl, CDs and cassettes. On Spotify Technologies SA SPOT alone, TTPD racked up over 300 million streams globally on its debut day, smashing records as the platform’s biggest debut ever.

See Also: Taylor Swift Teams Up With TikTok For ‘The Tortured Poets Department’: Exclusive Features

Industry experts predict TTPD to hit more than 2 million units in its first week, a milestone only achieved by two other albums since 1991: Adele’s “25” and NSYNC’s “No Strings Attached.”

Part of TTPD’s success can be attributed to the resurgence of vinyl, with fans grabbing up physical copies as collectibles. The album’s various special editions with bonus tracks likely also contributed to its strong sales.

Swift’s influence isn’t just in her music sales; she’s also making strategic moves in the digital landscape. Despite tensions between Universal Music Group NV UMGNF and TikTok over royalty payments, Swift decided to bring her music back to the platform, using its massive reach to promote TTPD.

And it’s not just Spotify where Swift is ruling the charts. Her other albums, such as “Midnights” and the re-recorded version of “1989,” also made waves with significant debut streams.

Read Next: How Much Will Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Grow With ‘The Tortured Poets Department’?

Image created using photos from Shutterstock and Wikipedia.