Mark Zuckerberg Gives Shoutout To Taylor Swift's Debut On Threads, Says 'That One Was A Big Deal In My House'

Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged pop star Taylor Swift’s debut on his social media platform Threads during the company’s first-quarter financial results announcement.

What Happened: On Wednesday, in his opening statement, Zuckerberg, mentioned the growth of Threads, with over 150 million monthly active users.

He then went on to specifically highlight Swift’s entry on the platform saying, “And of course my daughters would want me to mention that Taylor Swift is now on Threads — that one was a big deal in my house.”

Swift joined Threads on the same day (April 19) her new album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), was released. Zuckerberg welcomed her to the platform with a reference to her song “Blank Space,” saying, “Nice to meet you, where you been?” At the time of writing, Swift had over 9.3 million followers on Threads.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has shown his admiration for Swift. In 2023, he attended one of her concerts with his family, posting about it on Instagram with the caption “Life of a girl dad.”

At the time, the Meta CEO was not only there to accompany his family but sported a flurry of friendship bracelets on his wrist, which has become trademark accessories of any true “Swiftie.” On top of that, his face was adorned with what seemed to be small sequins or rhinestones arranged in a circle.

Meta reported its first-quarter financial results, which showed a 27% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $36.45 billion. In the first quarter, the company announced earnings per share of $4.71, surpassing the Street’s estimate of $4.33.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.