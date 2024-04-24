Custom X-Men '97 Xbox Wrapped In A Comic Book, Plus Controllers Available For Limited Time

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT continues to impress with its latest custom Xbox creation: the X-Men ‘97 Xbox Series X and matching controllers.

Image courtesy of Xbox.

Inspired by the popular Walt Disney Co.‘s DIS Disney+ animated series, this special edition console features an exclusive comic by Marvel’s Rich Douek and Paco Diaz, showcasing Cyclops leading the X-Men against their foes.

This unique Xbox Series X, wrapped in a comic book design, is available exclusively through a limited-time sweepstakes on Xbox’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Alongside the console, Xbox Design Lab has crafted controllers inspired by iconic X-Men characters, bringing a touch of nostalgia with designs reminiscent of the ’90s.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans need to follow Xbox on X and retweet the official sweepstakes tweet during the specified entry period. Winners have a chance to choose the custom Xbox Series X, a standard Xbox Wireless Controller and a special X-Men ’97-inspired controller featuring Wolverine.

Microsoft’s track record of creating themed consoles and controllers is well-known, with previous releases like the Fallout-themed Xbox Series X and the Dune: Part 2 special edition.

As for the X-Men ’97 series, it’s currently captivating audiences with its gripping storyline, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s next for their favorite mutants.

