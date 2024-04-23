Elon Musk Reacts To Katy Perry's Picture With Tesla Cybertruck: 'Looks Good'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., commented on singer Katy Perry‘s post after she took delivery of her Cybertruck.

What Happened: Perry, a well-known singer, songwriter, and TV personality, shared a photo of her new Cybertruck on social media platform X, expressing her gratitude for the delivery. Musk responded with a simple “Looks good” comment on her post.

Perry, who has a massive social media following of over 400 million, is the sixth most-followed X account globally.

Why It Matters: Perry is the latest in a string of high-profile individuals to purchase a Tesla Cybertruck. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian also showcased her Cybertruck on Instagram, adding to her collection of luxury vehicles. This trend of celebrities purchasing Cybertrucks without any discounts or paid promotions from Tesla has been praised by Musk himself.

Despite the growing popularity of the Cybertruck, Tesla has faced some competition in the electric pickup truck market. Chinese EV giant BYD Co. recently announced its upcoming electric pickup truck, the BYD Shark, which will feature a plug-in hybrid system. This marks BYD’s first foray into electric pickup trucks and comes just months after Tesla began delivering its own electric pickup, the Cybertruck.

Despite some initial hiccups, Tesla resumed Cybertruck deliveries after a brief pause, with Musk assuring that the company was “just being very cautious.”

