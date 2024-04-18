'Just Being Very Cautious,' Says Elon Musk As Tesla Reportedly Resumes Cybertruck Deliveries After Brief Halt

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla, Inc. TSLA has reportedly resumed deliveries of its stainless steel Cybertruck after halting them briefly.

What Happened: According to social media posts from Tesla enthusiasts, some Cybertruck customers were the first to flag the resumption of deliveries.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk later confirmed the news.

“There were no injuries or accidents because of this. We are just being very cautious,” Musk said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company had halted Cybertruck deliveries without providing a reason to buyers. The report, however, noted an issue with the pickup truck’s accelerator pedal.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in late November. While the company does not report its official model-wise deliveries, automotive research company Kelley Blue Book pegs the number of Cybertrucks sold in the U.S. in the first quarter at 2,803 units.

Tesla eventually plans to deliver a quarter million Cybertruck vehicles every year.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed down nearly 1% at $155.45 on Wednesday and dropped nearly 0.5% after hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

