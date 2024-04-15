Apple Teams Engaged Deeply With Taylor Swift On 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album: 'We've Really Built A Lot Of Credibility And Trust'

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL Music’s teams had been deeply engaged in collaboration with Taylor Swift to prepare her upcoming album and its promotional campaign well in advance of the release date.

What Happened: The album, titled “The Tortured Poets Department,” is scheduled to release on April 19, 2024 and Apple Music’s team had been working closely with Swift for an extended period to ensure a successful launch, reported AppleInsider, citing a USA Today report.

Swift, who was named Apple Music’s artist of the year for 2023, collaborated with the streaming service to curate five playlists related to heartbreak. In the lead-up to the album’s release, Apple Music made subtle changes to the lyrics of one song in each playlist, spelling out the word “Hereby.”

On the day of the album’s release, Apple Music teams on both coasts will be on standby to ensure a smooth launch. Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of editorial, highlighted the importance of understanding the artist’s vision and collaborating closely with their team.

“We’ve done so many of these,” said Newman, adding, “and we’ve really built a lot of credibility and trust in the artist community.”

“We always try to think really deeply about the creative approach that is relative to the concepts of the albums and what the artist is talking about and feeling in the moment,” she continues. “And then it’s a real collaboration with the artist’s team and sometimes directly with the artist about what feels right for them.”

Why It Matters: Swift’s “Midnights,” which was honored as the largest album by a female artist in Apple Music history at the events in December 2023, had set the stage for the extensive collaboration between Swift and Apple Music.

Swift’s collaboration with Apple Music is a testament to her influence in the music industry. In 2023, her songs were among the most-streamed on Apple Music, reflecting her strong connection with the platform’s audience. The “Bad Blood” singer’s impact on the music industry has been significant, with her music contributing to a 10.2% growth in global recorded music revenue in 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that defying Universal Music Group‘s directive, Swift has decided to bring her music back to TikTok, sidestepping her label's ban. On Jan. 31, UMG withdrew its catalog from TikTok, citing unsatisfactory negotiations regarding royalties and the use of AI.

