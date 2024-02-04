Taylor Swift Wins 13th Grammy, Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Loading... Loading...

Taylor Swift revealed the release date of a new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

What Happened: Swift, who won her 13th Grammy award for "Midnights" in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, made the announcement about her upcoming album set to release on April 19, during the ceremony.

Others nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category were "Chemistry" Kelly Clarkson, "Endless Summer Vacation" Miley Cyrus, "GUTS" Olivia Rodrigo and "- (Subtract)" Ed Sheeran.

"My brand new album comes out April 19. It's called the Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage," she announced, reported AP News.

The pop singer who had been keeping the news under wraps for two years, shared the album’s cover on her Instagram. The image, in black and white, shows Swift reclining across pillows, with the top half of her face and lower half of her legs cut off.

Earlier in the evening, Swift’s website went down, sparking speculation that she was preparing to release “Reputation (Taylor's Version).” However, the site’s return focused on her upcoming album, offering pre-ordering and merchandise options, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Swift’s announcement comes on the heels of her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, which has been a subject of speculation and betting. The news of her new album adds another layer of excitement to her already eventful year.

Swift’s career has been on a meteoric rise, with her album “1989 (Taylor's Version)” matching Elvis Presley’s Billboard record in 2023. Her continued success and ability to surprise her fans have solidified her status as a music industry powerhouse.

