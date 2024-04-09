'Avatar: The Last Airbender,' Fortnite Crossover: Everything You Need To Know, Available Now

Loading... Loading...

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game, teamed up with the beloved animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” bringing characters from the show into the game’s universe.

The collaboration introduces skins of key characters from the series, including Katara, Toph and Zuko, available on the game’s shop today, April 9.

It’s worth noting Aang, the protagonist of the popular Paramount Global‘s PARAPARAA Nickelodeon series, is set to arrive later through an Event Pass rather than an immediate purchase.

Furthermore, an additional “Avatar: Elements” event kicks off on April 12 at 9 a.m. ET.

A short teaser trailer released by Epic Games recreates a memorable scene from the series, featuring Katara approaching Aang’s iceberg, followed by snippets of action showcasing the new character skins.

While the exact contents of the skin packs remain undisclosed, the announcement signals another significant crossover for Fortnite, which has recently featured collaborations with Alan Wake, Eminem, Family Guy, LEGO, Metal Gear Solid and Lady Gaga.

This partnership aligns with Fortnite’s ongoing strategy of incorporating diverse pop culture elements into its gameplay, catering to a wide range of audiences and keeping the game experience fresh and engaging.

Photo: Fortnite via X.