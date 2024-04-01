MrBeast Says 'I'm Quitting YouTube' To Post Full Time On X — Elon Musk Responds You 'Should Actually' Do It

Loading... Loading...

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has announced that he is quitting YouTube to focus more on X, formerly Twitter. However, his social media followers are skeptical, given the timing of this statement.

What Happened: On Monday, just out of the blue, MrBeast posted on X, "I'm quitting YouTube."

When a user on X asked him why, the popular influencer said he would be posting full-time on Elon Musk's social media platform.

Naturally, MrBeast's over 29 million followers on X became curious about his sudden decision. While some asked him not to leave YouTube, others were quick to link the timing of his announcement of April Fools’ Day.

Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, and subsequently rebranded it as X, also commented saying MrBeast should actually think about making this change.

Why It's Important: MrBeast main channel on YouTube currently has more than 248 million subscribers. He holds the title of the world's second most popular YouTube channel, as India's T-Series continues to stay on top with 262 million subscribers.

According to a Forbes report, the influencer earned $82 million last year, making him the top earner and influencer online.

In January earlier this year, MrBeast uploaded his first video on X as an experiment to see "how much ad revenue a video on X would make."

He later revealed the result saying, “My first X video made over $250,000! But it’s a bit of a façade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience.”

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia