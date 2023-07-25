'Barbie' Star Margot Robbie Says She Used Her Movie Earnings To Pay Off Her Mother's Mortgage: 'Don't Even Worry About That Mortgage'

After receiving financial support from her mother, "Barbie" star Margot Robbie said she used her movie earnings to pay back her mother and pay off her mortgage to express her gratitude.

In a recent "CBS Sunday Morning" interview, Robbie spoke about her new movie and revealed she had always planned to give money to her mother, Sarie Kessler.

Kessler borrowed against her home mortgage to lend Robbie money when she first started her acting career.

"She'd take money out of the house mortgage and lend me money," Robbie said in the interview. "So I always knew, 'Oh, I've gotta pay that back.'"

Robbie shared she kept a record of the money her mother provided her. "I have that piece of paper still," she said. "I kept it. Everything I owed my mom, I had written down."

Also Read: If You Invested $1,000 In Mattel Stock When 'Barbie Girl' Song Was Released, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Before her breakthrough role in the 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street," Robbie wasn't widely recognized. According to a CNBC report, Robbie has earned $12.5 million for her lead role in the successful "Barbie," which debuted this weekend.

"And one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely," Robbie said. "I was like, 'Mom, don't worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't exist anymore.'"

During the interview, she said the decision to take care of her mother was an easy one.

"Honestly, anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mom," she added. "Of course, you would."

Robbie joins a list of stars who have cared for their parents after achieving fame and success. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth paid his father's debts using his Hollywood earnings. Michael B. Jordan purchased a mansion to share with his parents, showcasing similar acts of gratitude and support, CNBC reported.

This story is part of a new series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

Now Read: How This 23-Year-Old Immigrant Earns Up To $240 Per Hour Clowning Around

Photo: Shutterstock