Elon Musk Is Currently On A Crusade Against 'Diluted' Oscars: 'It No Longer Commands Respect'

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, is currently in full swing with Christopher Nolan's 2023 biographical film "Oppenheimer" coming into the ceremony with a whopping 13 nominations. However, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to be snubbing the event on social media.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Musk has posted and responded to multiple tweets on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing his disdain of Hollywood's most glamorous event.

In one post, the tech billionaire compared getting an Oscars with winning "the woke contest."

According to Cambridge Dictionary, the word "woke" simply means being "aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality," but Musk has previously said that "wokeness" intends to make "comedy illegal."

In one of the posts on Sunday about the Academy Awards, Musk said, "When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect."

Here are some examples of Musk's crusade against Oscars:

Why It's Important: The Academy Awards started on March 10 at 7 PM ET. ABC is hosting this year’s Oscars and it’s the exclusive channel broadcasting the event.

It was previously reported that the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony is projected to have a budget of $56.9 million, covering various costs such as the attire donned by top-tier celebrities and the iconic red carpet.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia.

