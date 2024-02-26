'Game Of Thrones' Showrunners Reveal AT&T Executives Pushed For Vertical Episodes: 'Dysfunction Kills More Projects Than Anything Else'

Loading... Loading...

During the original run of "Game of Thrones," executives at HBO's former owner, AT&T Inc T, proposed shooting the series vertically "so it would fit on your phone."

This request, revealed in a Wall Street Journal article, was part of AT&T's interest in creating "snackable" content.

See Also: 'Game Of Thrones' Creators Spill Secrets On Axed 'Star Wars' Project: 'We Weren't The Droids They Were Looking For'

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recounted the challenges of working within a corporate environment, with Weiss noting, "Dysfunction kills more projects than anything else, whether it's interpersonal dysfunction or institutional dysfunction."

In 2018, AT&T acquired WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO. This ownership stint was short-lived, as WarnerMedia and Discovery revealed in 2021 their plans to merge into Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD, a monumental deal valued at $43 billion.

"When you sign a five-year deal with a company, you want that company to be stable so you can be left alone to do your work and not have to worry about it being bought by the phone company," Benioff continued. "Finding the smoothest ride in the ocean was key."

The executives also pitched concluding the series with three theatrical films instead of the planned final two seasons comprising 13 episodes. However, they were reminded by HBO executives that the network was known for its premium television content.

This insight into the challenges faced behind the scenes of "Game of Thrones" was shared as part of a profile for Benioff and Weiss's upcoming Netflix series, "3 Body Problem," set to premiere on March 21.

Read Next: AT&T Offers $5 Credit for Nationwide Outage, Commits to 2024 Objectives Amid FCC Investigation

Photo: ssi77 on Shutterstock.