Netflix May Have Said No For An Official App On Apple Vision Pro, But There's Always A Workaround

While Netflix‘s co-CEO has downplayed the market relevance of Apple‘s first-generation mixed-reality headset as justification for not launching a dedicated app, it appears users have found a workaround.

What Happened: Over the weekend, tech journalist Mark Gurman shared a post by developer Christian Privitelli, who introduced an unofficial Netflix app for Vision Pro.

The developer said that the app, “Supercut on Netflix,” is currently in beta version, so there might be “some small issues here and there,” but it is “overall fully functional.”

The App Store app is currently under review, according to the developer. At the time of writing, the beta testing spots for this app were full.

Earlier this month, just 12 days after its Feb. 2 launch, Apple announced that Vision Pro now hosts 1,000 dedicated apps. Moreover, there are more than 1.5 million compatible apps available for the headset. These apps can be accessed through a dedicated visionOS App Store.

Why It's Important: Last month, it was reported that Netflix, YouTube and Spotify Technologies SA had decided not to launch their apps on Vision Pro.

In an interview, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters stated that caution is necessary regarding investments in developing an app for the Apple Vision Pro, as the market size may not justify the resources expended.

"We have to be careful about making sure that we're not investing in places that are not really yielding a return, and I would say we'll see where things go with Vision Pro," he said at the time.

Meanwhile, YouTube has since changed its stance, indicating that an app for Apple's headset is now on its “roadmap.”

It is important to note that while Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify don’t have dedicated apps for the headset, users can still access these services through the Safari browser.

