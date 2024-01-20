Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Tanning Bed Controversy Amid Online Debate: 'It Really Helps'

Loading... Loading...

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been facing criticism for endorsing tanning beds in her latest TikTok video. Despite her defense citing a personal battle with psoriasis, the promotion of tanning beds, known to elevate skin cancer risk, has stirred up controversy.

What Happened: Kim’s TikTok video, initially intended as an office tour and lip liner promotion, drew criticism for featuring a tanning bed in her office.

Dermatologists and worried viewers slammed the owner of the SKKN cosmetics company for supporting a practice associated with increased melanoma risk, reported HuffPost.

Despite Kim’s assurance that she doesn’t frequently use the tanning bed, the disagreement surrounding tanning beds intensified.

According to the Mayo Clinic, all forms of tanning, whether through a bed or sun, are unhealthy. This incident is particularly sensitive given that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, previously revealed her skin cancer scare and subsequent surgery.

Why It Matters: Kim’s influence in the entertainment and business sectors has been growing recently. She just landed a role in a Netflix comedy show, “The Fifth Wheel,” after the company won a competitive bidding war for the film.

Additionally, there’s speculation that her shapewear company, Skims, might be the next big IPO. "It's fashion that's more toward the regular woman, not the supermodel thin people. That one looks like it’s getting a lot of talk," hedge fund manager Eric Krull told Benzinga's PreMarket Prep hosts on Wednesday.

